Update On 16-Day Benefit For Gord Downie Fund

Starting March 17th in Stouffville, Ontario, over 400 musicians will be getting together to set the world record for longest continuous music performance.

It will be performed for 24 hours a day in The Earl at Whitchurch until the record is set. Some new details have emerged about the event, with the guidelines put forth by Guinness including: No more than five minutes between acts, no more than 30 seconds between songs, the same song must not be played more than once in a four-hour period, and a static video of the entire effort must be submitted.

Over 100 volunteers and close to 400 bands and performers will be needed to pull off the landmark event.

In addition to stellar live music, each day will showcase and highlight a different Canadian charity. Some of the confirmed charities include 360 Kids, Artscan Circle, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, Evergreen Hospice, The Family Navigation Project, The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjac Fund, Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer, Markham Stouffville Hospital, North Toronto Cat Rescue, Sick Kids, and Songs4Steffi, with more to be added soon.

The benefit is headed by Kevin Ker of Epidemic Music Group. Musicians getting together to help one of Canada’s most beloved music figures in history is a beautiful thing, and this is something that Canadians can be excited about.