UPDATE: Jogger Cleared In Alleged Assault

Barrie Police have wrapped up their investigation into an alleged assault involving a jogger and a passenger in a car. The complainant told police he was punched in the head, through the passenger window of the car he was in, during a verbal altercation January 18 with a jogger near Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road. The jogger ran off; the ‘victim’ caught up to him a short time later, snapped his picture and called police. Through multiple tips from the public, the jogger was identified. After speaking wtih all concerned, police have determined the man in the car had opened the door to exit, only to have the jogger push the door back; that’s when the man was struck in the face, though “not intentionally.” No charges will be laid.