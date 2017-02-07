Unseen Footage of The Beatles’ 1964 Montreal Show

Unseen footage of The Beatles’ first North American tour has just been discovered – at the bottom of a drawer.

The 10-minute video is from their Montreal performance on September 8, 1964 and on an 8 mm film! There’s rare colour footage of them backstage, as well as some of their performance and a press conference.

Check out the police presence for Ringo Starr after he received death threats!



Image courtesy of thesun.co.uk

The video was filmed by the father of one of The Four Frenchmen, who were supporting the Beatles. It was just discovered by the cameraman’s grandson.

It’s expected to sell at auction for 10 000 pounds. There’s no known footage of this performance and the fact that it’s in colour is very rare for the early ’60s.

I would say this is a good incentive to take videos at concerts, hide them for years, then rediscover them and make some money!

Main Image courtesy of thesun.co.uk