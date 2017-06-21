University Offers Classes on How to Go Viral

I want you to think about the most useless major you could take in University. Now I want you to forget it because The Yiwu Industrial & Commercial College in China can top it. The school is offering classes and majors in how to go viral on the internet.

The major is called “wanghong”, which translates to “hot on the web”. An Internet consultant company estimated China’s ‘wanghong industry was worth about $7.7 billion dollars in 2016 and will double by 2018.

If you still don’t believe this will be the major of choice for future University students, check out this list of the highest paid YouTube stars.

[via BusinessInsider]