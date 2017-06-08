Listen Live

Universal Studios Japan Is Launching A Super Nintendo Theme Park

It's Mario, In Real Life!

Universal Studios recently announced that they are working with Nintendo to launch three Super Nintendo World attractions. Two will open in the US (Orlando and Hollywood) and one in Osaka, Japan in 2020.

We now have a look at what we can expect from these parks, thanks to a recently released trailer. In it, Mario dashes from place to place and interacts with the guests.

We’re just going to say it – this is amazing and we can’t wait.

Watch below:

