Union Votes No, College Strike To Continue

The votes have been tallied and the college teachers strike will continue following an overwhelming no. That means some 12,000 facility will remain on the picket line, after over 85 per cent of union members voted to reject an offer from the College Employer Council, while 95 per cent of members cast a ballot. Premier Kathleen Wynne’s office says it will meet with both sides to see what options there are moving forward, to get around 500,000 students back to class, while the College Student Alliance is calling on both sides to agree to binding arbitration today.