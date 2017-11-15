Uninsured Driver Could Be Out Fifteen Grand

Someone didn’t seem to learn their lesson. An eagle-eyed South Simcooe Police officer spotted an expired license plate validation sticker on Highway 89 near the 5th Sideroad around 11:30 Tuesday night, saying the driver of that vehicle admitted to having no insurance on the car. The driver was charged appropriately, and left to arrange a tow truck. But just 32 minutes later, police say they spotted the same driver with the same car, driving along the 10th Sideroad of Innisfil. If he’s found guilty of charges laid, the 39-year-old Innisfil man could be looking at fifteen thousand dollars in fines.