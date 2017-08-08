Ultimate BBQ Shed Is Every BBQ Lover’s Dream!

This is a must-have for every summer from now on! Behold the ultimate BBQ shed.

Badger Ales have created this magical space. It’s a state-of-the-art BBQ with a built-in spice rack, all of the tools you need, a fold-down area where you can do your prep and not one but TWO beer fridges.

Other features include yard games, plus a dartboard so your guests are entertained and there’s even a picnic table with an awning!

Don’t believe it? Check it out for yourself! This is fo real yo.

Main Image via YouTube / BomberVid