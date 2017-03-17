Uber Deal With Innisfil A First In Canada

Uber will soon be commonplace around Innisfil. This is part of a deal we told you about yesterday involving the town pairing up with the ride-sharing service, and local cab companies, to provide accessible, affordable transit to residents; what we didn’t tell you is, Innisfil stands alone in this.

That is Innisfil Senior Policy Planner Paul Pentikainen, who was co-author of the report presented to council Wednesday night. He said in writing the report, local cab companies were consulted.

Paul points out this transit plan is not written in stone either; they expect some tweaking.

As part of the preparation for this project, the town will soon begin trying to recruit drivers around town.