U2 Postpones Concert So Fans Can Watch Soccer

U2 know their fans. They stalled a concert in Buenos Aires earlier this week so fans wouldn’t miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador.

The band postponed the concert by two hours so fans didn’t have to choose between them and soccer, and they even aired the big game on four huge screens at La Plata Stadium before their performance and after Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ opening set.

The show’s producer, Daniel Grinbank spoke to Argentinian paper La Nacion about the event. “Can you imagine what the show’s going to be like if Argentina wins? And if we lose, at least we can get rid of the bitterness with a great show. You can’t go wrong.”

Thankfully, Argentina beat Ecuador 3-1.