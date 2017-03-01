Listen Live

U2 Being Sued for Allegedly Stealing 1991’s ‘The Fly’

...25 years later

According to British songwriter, Paul Rose, U2 totally ripped-off 1991’s “The Fly” from his 1989 song, “Nae Slappin”.

In the documents, he claims that he recorded a demo and gave it to island Records in the same year they signed U2.

Rose is a writer and guitarist with 12 solo albums to his name believes the guitar hook and solo from “The Fly” are nearly identical to those in his song.

He is asking for $25 million in damages and wants his legal fees paid for.

What do you think?

