U2 And Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Bonnaroo Headliners

See The Full 2017 Lineup

The Weeknd, U2, Chance the Rapper and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, this coming June 8-11th.

The festival will also see performances by Major Lazer, Lorde, the xx, Flume, Travis Scott, Cage the Elephant, the Head and the Heart, Future Islands, Marshmello, Glass Animals, Portugal. The Man, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids, Car Seat Headrest, Tory Lanez, Margo Price, Umphrey’s McGee, D.R.A.M., Flatbush Zombies, the Front Bottoms, Claude VonStroke, Michael Kiwanuka, Royal Blood, Yellow Claw, Francis and the Lights and Milky Chance.

Check out Bonnaroo’s website for the full lineup and festival information.

