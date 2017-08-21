Two Women Wanted In Distraction Theft In Barrie

Barrie Police have released images of two women wanted in a distraction theft in early July. A wallet was taken from a 72 year old Penetanguishene woman’s purse while she shopped at Sears at Georgian Mall. Police say the suspects were caught later, on surveillance video, trying to withdraw cash from an ATM at the Royal Bank of Bayfield Street. They were unsuccessful. The images collected from the bank show the females wearing different clothing as seen in the Sears surveillance, however, police believe the females photographed at the bank to be the ones responsible for the theft. It is believed both females added headscarves, sunglasses and the same long, pink skirt over their outfits when attending the bank. Anyone with information is asked to call PC Joshua Ford of the Barrie Police Service at705-725-7025 ext. 2533, by email at 7775@barriepolice.caor call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).