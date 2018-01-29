Two Vehicles Sought in Connection to Armed Robbery in Barrie

An armed robbery was caught on camera, along with a pair of suspect vehicles. Barrie Police say a suspect pulled a gun on the clerk of the Leacock Dr. Circle K store around 3:00 Sunday morning. Video surveillance allegedly shows the suspect run from the store into a waiting pick up truck. Investigators are also looking for a second vehicle, a 4-door KIA, seen arriving and leaving around the same time as the robbery. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

5’4”, medium build

Wearing a dark cloth or bandana over his face, baseball hat, white long sleeve shirt, grey “Roots” hoodie and blue jeans.

Carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Rasmussens of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2751, mrasmussens@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com