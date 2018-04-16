Two Transport Trucks Involved in Crash That Closed 400 South of Barrie

No injuries after a pair of transport trucks were involved in a crash that closed the 400 south of Barrie. All north and southbound lanes were shut down from Innisfil Beach Road to Mapleview as of 5:00 Monday morning, after the OPP say one truck took out a section of centre guardrail there. Police add a second transport truck left the roadway and went into the southbound ditch. The repairs needed, coupled with a diesel spill requiring cleanup, required detours for much of the morning commute.