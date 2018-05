South Simcoe Police are asking for help in locating to young boys. Fourteen-year-old Nolan Franczyk and 13-year-old Ryan Mood, both of Bradford, were last eyed around 6:15 this morning, not seen since, and are too young to be on their own. Call the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 if you have any information on the boys’ whereabouts.