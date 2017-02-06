Two Suspects Sought Following Armed Holdup in Newmarket
Alleged Bad Guys Left Empty Handed
An armed robbery has police in Newmarket looking for two suspects. The York Regional Police Hold Up Unit says two young men went into a convenience store at Davis Drive and Huron Heights around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. One of the pair was allegedly armed with a handgun while both demanded cash from the clerk. They left empty handed, and the clerk wasn’t hurt. Police offer up the following suspects descriptions:
Suspect 1:
- male
- 16-17 years of age
- wearing black track suit and skull Halloween mask.
Suspect 2:
- male
- 17-20 years of age
- wearing khaki pants and black hooded jacket
- carrying a handgun
Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.