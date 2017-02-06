Two Suspects Sought Following Armed Holdup in Newmarket

An armed robbery has police in Newmarket looking for two suspects. The York Regional Police Hold Up Unit says two young men went into a convenience store at Davis Drive and Huron Heights around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. One of the pair was allegedly armed with a handgun while both demanded cash from the clerk. They left empty handed, and the clerk wasn’t hurt. Police offer up the following suspects descriptions:

Suspect 1:

male

16-17 years of age

wearing black track suit and skull Halloween mask.

Suspect 2:

male

17-20 years of age

wearing khaki pants and black hooded jacket

carrying a handgun

Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.