Two Suspects Sought After Funny Money Spent in Tottenham

Clerk Grew Suspicious After Second Purchase

By News

Police in Tottenham are looking for a man and woman after some funny money was spent at a local grocer’s. Right around 4:00 Sunday, two people allegedly went into the Tottenham Foodland and bought a prepaid Visa gift card with American $20 bills, coming back for a second gift card less than 15 minutes later. An employee got suspicious and took a closer look. The eight bills used were determined to be counterfeit, and police were called. The two took off before officers arrived, but are described as:

suspect 1:

  • male
  • non-white
  • approx. 45-years-old
  • dark-coloured goatee
  • wearing dark coloured toque, dark coloured jacket

Suspect 2:

  • female
  • non-white
  • approx. 65-years-old
  • wearing winter toque, dark coloured fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

