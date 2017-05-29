Listen Live

Two Stabbed, One Charged in North Barrie

Suspect Facing Charges including Attempted Murder

A Barrie man now faces a long list of charges, including Attempted Murder, after a stabbing in north Barrie. Police called to a North St. address around 3:00 Friday, to find two men suffering non-life threatening stab wounds to chin, arm, and hand. The pair told police the suspect tried to stab one man, the other intervened, both the 28- and 36-year-old men were taken to hospital, while a 53-year-old man awaits his day in court. During his arrest, officers claim the suspect was carrying over half a dozen knives.

