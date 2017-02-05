Two Rescued From Lake Simcoe Snowmobile Incident

Two people were taken off Lake Simcoe, after reports of a snowmobile incident overnight. Innisfil Fire says they were on the ice near Belle Ewart shortly after 1:00 this morning, to help get the two sledders to the shore. By the time they had arrived on scene, bystanders had already gotten one injured party to the shoreline. Fire crews went out for the second. Paramedics were on scene, no word on the extent of injuries. South Simcoe Police are investigating.