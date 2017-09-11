Listen Live

Two Planes Crashes In Region At The Weekend

Transportation Safety Board, OPP investigating

By News

OPP and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating a couple of plane crashes at the weekend. An ultralight aircraft went down Sunday evening in a cornfield near a private airstrip in Tiny Township (Mertz Corner Road and Baseline Road). Police say the crash happened as the pilot was trying to take-off. A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries. Saturday afternoon, a single engine plane crashed in a wooded area east of Stanhope Airport in Haliburton. It happened as the pilot was trying to take off. He and a passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution.

