Two people taken to hospital after scare in Georgian Bay

A man and a woman had their dingy capsize in the Owen Sound Harbour of Georgian Bay Thursday

Thankfully disaster averted on the waterways. Grey County OPP received a call after an inflatable dingy, carrying two people, took on water and capsized in the Owen Sound Harbour of Georgian Bay. A 28-year old Arran-Elderslie man and a 31 year old Tillsonburg woman were wearing life jackets and able to make it to the harbour wall with the assistance of a Good Samaritan. The pair were transported via ambulance to hospital after suffering from hypothermia. Boating fatalities on OPP-patrolled waterways reached an eight-year high in 2017, with 31 people dying last year compared to 23 deaths in 2016.

