Two New Orillia Transit Routes To Hit The Road

Getting to and from West Orillia gets easier in the new year. City Council has approved two new routes to service that end of the city, which not only has been growing in terms of new homes but is also a new destination for many with the addition of Costco and Lakehead University. The new routes, West Ridge via Coldwater Rd, and West Ridge via Old Barrie Rd, will provide additional capacity to West Orillia area and improve scheduling. Updated route information will be made available closer to the implementation date on the City’s website at orillia.ca/transit and on the City’s Pingstreet app. Updated route schedules will also be available to pick up throughout the City.