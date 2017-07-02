Listen Live

Two Men Pulled From Lake Simcoe After Fatal Drowning

OPP say 2 men were pulled from lake simcoe

By News

OPP confirmed this morning that a drowning in Lake Simcoe yesterday was fatal. According to officials, a group of men were spending time in the water at Sibbald Point Provincial Park near Georgina. Apparently one of the group entered deep water and became distressed and a friend went to help him. Both drowned and were rescued, with emergency services being able to revive one of the pair, who is in stable condition. The other, a 19 year old Toronto man was pronounced dead at hospital.

 

OPP Sargent Kerry Schmidt provides more information in this video.

Related posts

Barrie Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Canada Day (July 1) – What’s Open and Closed, Celebrations, Fireworks

Canada 150 Celebrations in Simcoe County, Muskoka, Minden

Canada Day (Observed) July 3 – What’s Open and Closed

Misusing Fireworks Could Land You With Fine – Barrie Police

Police Looking For Pair Of Metal Thieves In Barrie

UPDATE: How To Become Barrie’s Next Ward 6 Councillor

Beach Season Begins In Barrie Today

New Tecumseth Survey to Get Better Idea of Flood Damage