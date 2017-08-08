Listen Live

Two In Hospital Following Monday Evening 400 Closure

All Lanes Were Closed for Nearly 90 Minutes

By News

A crash on the 400 near Cookstown sent two people to hospital and shut down the entire highway. It happened around 7:30 Monday evening, police responded to reports of a two vehicle collision near highway 89. Two people were taken from the scene, one was airlifted down to Toronto shortly after. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries. The highway reopened around ninety minutes later.

