Two Charged With Missing The Bull’s Eye

Target Practice Results In Charges For Two Men
Target practice missed its mark and now two men are facing charges. The OPP were called to an Adjala-Tosorontio buisness around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, with reports a bullet had struck a second floor outer wall. Officers arrived to find a round stuck near the front door. The business was open at the time, but no one was hurt. Two men were reportedly practicing their rifle aim in a backyard nearby, unaware their missed bullets were hitting a building nearby. A 28- and 31-year-old now face Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Careless Firearm Use charges, and had to give up all firearms, ammo, and licences to police.