Two Charged Following Raid in Clearview

A Tay man is up on grow op charges after a raid over the weekend. The OPP in Clearview took a search warrant to a home on County Road 124 near County Road 91 around 8:30 Saturday evening, and claim to have found some marijuana growing there. A 42-year-old from Toronto, and a 65-year-old from Tay both face Drug Production charges, while the elder of the two will answer to a Trafficking charge in court too.