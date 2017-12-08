Two Charged After Stolen Wheels Used As Getaway Car

Two people charged in connection to a few mid-November thefts. Police say a Chevy Avalanche was stolen from the Southshore Centre on November 16th and allegedly used as a getaway vehicle for a Mapleview gas bar theft a few days later. Barrie Police say today, a 37-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are facing charges including Armed Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft. You can read up on the backstory of this one, through our original post on the Rap Sheet from November 20th.