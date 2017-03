A fire in New Tecumseth helped police find a hidden drug lab. The fire happened back in May of last year; firefighters arrived to the 9th Line home and say it was clear the house was being used to manufacture drugs. The OPP began digging deeper, and say today two people are under arrest. Two men from the GTA, aged 45 and 52, face Trafficking charges, while an arrest warrant has been issued for two women.