Two Break-Ins, One Suspect In Alliston

Two Alliston healthcare centres were broken into, and police think the same guy is responsible. Nottawasaga OPP just released surveillance images of a suspect they want in connection to a break in at Stevenson Memorial Hospital on February 23rd, and at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home the next day. Some damage done to hospital doors, and some cash taken from the old folks home. The suspect is described as:

male

30’s

5’9 – 5’10

slim build

facial hair

mustache

short brown hair.

Contact the OPP or Crimestoppers if you have any information.