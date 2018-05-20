Listen Live

Two arrested and charged in Orangeville drug bust

The search warrant was executed Friday at a residence on Lawrence Avenue

By News

An arrest and charges laid in a drug bust in Orangeville. A search warrant was executed Friday at a residence on Lawrence Avenue in Orangeville. Police seized a quantity of cocaine and oxycodone as well as various pieces of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and a small quantity of cash. As a result, A 34 year old Orangeville woman was arrested and charged with Possession for Purpose of Trafficking of Cocaine. A 37 year old Orangeville man was arrested and charged with the following…

  • Possession for Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession of Opioid
  • Adult Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
  • Possession of Prohibited Weapons

Both accused were released on a Promise to Appear in Orangeville Court on June 25th.

Related posts

Police searching for a driver and a truck involved in tire theft

Simcoe County Sports Update

Liberals calling for Elections Ontario investigation