Two arrested and charged in Orangeville drug bust

An arrest and charges laid in a drug bust in Orangeville. A search warrant was executed Friday at a residence on Lawrence Avenue in Orangeville. Police seized a quantity of cocaine and oxycodone as well as various pieces of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and a small quantity of cash. As a result, A 34 year old Orangeville woman was arrested and charged with Possession for Purpose of Trafficking of Cocaine. A 37 year old Orangeville man was arrested and charged with the following…

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Opioid

Adult Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Prohibited Weapons

Both accused were released on a Promise to Appear in Orangeville Court on June 25th.