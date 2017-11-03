Twitter Employee Deactivated Donald Trump’s Account On Last Day Of Work

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account vanished from the social networking service for 11 minutes Thursday evening. Speculation over what led to the disappearance ran wild as Twitter users wondered if he had been banned — or deleted his account.

Twitter issued a statement just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, saying Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.” They delivered a detailed update a couple hours later. A customer support worker went rogue on their last day of work and shut down Trump’s account, achieving absolute legend status online.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

The employee was not named, which is probably for the best. This customer service representative should be spared the wrath of Trump, who would no doubt spend a good chunk of his Friday exacting vengeance on the hero who silenced his fountain of falsehoods.

Best of luck to this now former Twitter employee.