Turn Your Car Into a Snow Tank!

You wake up, look out the window, and see that we have received another good snow fall. The plow has been by and there is a mountain of frozen snow piled deep at the end of your driveway. Your normal reaction might be similar to mine. Spring into action, shovel in tow, because now you’re going to be late. But what if your car was a snow tank? Check out these super sweet treads now available for all kinds of vehicles!

I did some quick searching around and I can’t tell if these bad boys are legal in Ontario so before you go rushing out and dropping some serious coin always remember to check with your local MTO before altering your vehicle to this extent.