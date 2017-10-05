If you are going to the Barrie Colts game tonight. Look for the ROCK 95 booth set up at the Barrie Molson Centre and enter your name for a chance to take part in a game of “turkey bowling” between periods on the ice between periods at tonight’s Barrie Colts game.

This is an hilarious competition whereby four contestants “bowl” frozen turkeys across the ice in an attempt to place their turkey closest to the target. The winner at the end of the competition will receive a pair of passes to the Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash, the other competitors will walk away with frozen turkey’s to take home for Thanksgiving.

Tonight, the Barrie Colts take on the North Bay Battalion. Game time 7:30pm.