Tuesday’s Weather

With extended outlook

By News
Tuesday Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight Clear. Low 6.
Wed Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 24. Humidex 29.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 12.
Thu Sunny. High 25.
Night Clear. Low 11.
Fri Sunny. High 27.
Night Clear. Low 13.
Sat A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 13.
Sun A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 12.
Mon A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

