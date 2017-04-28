Trump’s ‘Criminal Aliens’ Hotline Trolled with Reports of Space Aliens
...because the internet
When Donald Trump signed an executive order in January targeting ‘criminal aliens’ he probably wasn’t thinking of E.T.
On Wednesday, the government unveiled a hotline for victims of “criminal aliens” in an effort “to perpetuate a stereotype that immigrants are dangerous and something to be feared”.
Count on the internet to take it one step further by calling 1-855-48-VOICE (6423) to report space aliens.
Wouldn't it be a shame if millions of people called this hotline to report their encounters with aliens of the UFO-variety. https://t.co/Cl048Gihnk
— Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) April 26, 2017
If any of you need to report space aliens to our government, please call their hotline: 1-855-48-VOICE. Here are some of their Most Wanted: pic.twitter.com/nWnVYdDdpG
— Steven Santos (@stevensantos) April 27, 2017
In case you want to share your X-Files fan fiction with DHS…
1-855-48-VOICE https://t.co/o0LUR6GCCS
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 27, 2017
I beg someone more comfortable with phones to call the "criminal aliens" hotline and just read the plot of Man of Steel off Wikipedia.
— Commander Cheesecake (@trollprincess) April 27, 2017