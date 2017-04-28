Listen Live

Trump’s ‘Criminal Aliens’ Hotline Trolled with Reports of Space Aliens

...because the internet

By Funny, Morning Show, Politics, Uncategorized

When Donald Trump signed an executive order in January targeting ‘criminal aliens’ he probably wasn’t thinking of E.T.

On Wednesday, the government unveiled a hotline for victims of “criminal aliens” in an effort “to perpetuate a stereotype that immigrants are dangerous and something to be feared”.

Count on the internet to take it one step further by calling 1-855-48-VOICE (6423) to report space aliens.

(cover photo via Artur flickr)

