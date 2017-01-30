Listen Live

Trump: What’s Next?

Instability, at least in the short term

By News

It has been an eventful first week of the Trump Presidency, culminating with chaos and confusion at the weekend – not just within America, but around the world – over the President’s travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. And Dr. Michael Johns, in the political science department at Laurentian University, says there’s more to come based on the Trump campaign and the promises he has kept already. He discusses uncertainty around the world, stoking the terrorist fire and how other countries – Russia, China, North Korea – might react during a period of instability, in the short-term at least…

banner image – Flickr via Internet

