Trump Has a Red Button on his Desk…But it Doesn’t Do What You Think it Does
Hopefully it's not close to the OTHER red Button on his desk...
For those who have been wondering, yes President Trump has a red button on his desk. No, it doesn’t launch nuclear arms.
It brings him Coca-Cola.
Fun Fact: With the press of a red button on his desk, Trump sends a butler scurrying into Oval Office with a Coke https://t.co/y4wfSv6CMH
— Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) April 23, 2017
Strange considering back in 2012 he tweeted this:
I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012
…and this.
The Coca Cola company is not happy with me–that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012
Trump is no stranger to fast food. He’s been in tons of ads over the years, and during his presidential campaign was photographed eating KFC with a knife and fork. He also posted a picture of himself digging into a McDonalds meal with…Diet Coke.