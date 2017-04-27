Listen Live

Trump Has a Red Button on his Desk…But it Doesn’t Do What You Think it Does

Hopefully it's not close to the OTHER red Button on his desk...

For those who have been wondering, yes President Trump has a red button on his desk. No, it doesn’t launch nuclear arms.

It brings him Coca-Cola.

Strange considering back in 2012 he tweeted this:

…and this.

Trump is no stranger to fast food. He’s been in tons of ads over the years, and during his presidential campaign was photographed eating KFC with a knife and fork. He also posted a picture of himself digging into a McDonalds meal with…Diet Coke.

 

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016

A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

(cover photo via Michael Vadon flickr)

