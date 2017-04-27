Trump Has a Red Button on his Desk…But it Doesn’t Do What You Think it Does

For those who have been wondering, yes President Trump has a red button on his desk. No, it doesn’t launch nuclear arms.

It brings him Coca-Cola.

Fun Fact: With the press of a red button on his desk, Trump sends a butler scurrying into Oval Office with a Coke https://t.co/y4wfSv6CMH — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) April 23, 2017

Strange considering back in 2012 he tweeted this:

I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

…and this.

The Coca Cola company is not happy with me–that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012

Trump is no stranger to fast food. He’s been in tons of ads over the years, and during his presidential campaign was photographed eating KFC with a knife and fork. He also posted a picture of himself digging into a McDonalds meal with…Diet Coke.

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

(cover photo via Michael Vadon flickr)