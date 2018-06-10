Trump criticizes Trudeau following G7 Meetings in Quebec

The G7 Meetings in Quebec wrap with Twitter parting shots from US President Donald Trump. The President announced his country was pulling back its endorsement of the group’s communique in part because of what he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “false statements” at a news conference. This on the heels of our Prime Minister releasing the group’s official communique, which took a generally positive view of the leaders’ positions on trade matters even though there were tensions with the United States. Trump accused Trudeau of being dishonest and weak and contending that Canada had taken advantage of American interests. Trudeau pointed to firm commitments from some members of the G7 to promote cleaner oceans and fund better access to education for girls in poor countries.