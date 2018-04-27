Listen Live

Truck driver is hospital after collision in Essa Township

31 year old truck driver was extricated and flown to hospital following Thursday's collsion

By News

A truck driver is in stable condition in hospital following a collision in Essa Township. The crash between two transport trucks happened Thursday morning at approximately 7:25 on Highway 89 at the 10th Line when one transport truck was rear ended by another transport truck. The 31 year old driver has non-life threatening injuries after his cab sustained significant front cab damage; He was extricated and airlifted to a Toronto hospital. Highway 89 was closed for several hours between the 11th Line and 9th Line during the investigation.

