Troubadour Festival Lights up Downtown Barrie

30 bands and musicians play various venues in 1st Troubadour Festival

By News

If you were anywhere near downtown Barrie over the weekend you likely heard music coming from local venues inside and out. Troubadour festival drew solid crowds all weekend.

Bands like Joel Plaskett Emergency, Hollerado and local rockers Born Ruffians played the main stage at Meridian Place Saturday. Other venues hosted bands and musicians and workshops all weekend long.

The Born Ruffians said during their show, “We listened to a lot of Rock95 when we started this band.” Other artists included Basia Bulat, Zeus, Emm Gryner and Ron Hawkins. The 1st Annual Troubadour Festival was produced by Hey Bear Productions Inc. and Lower Level Entertainment.

