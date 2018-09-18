Listen Live

Trio From Toronto Charged In Robbery In North Barrie

Fourth suspect remains at large

By News

Barrie Police have laid charges against two teen girls and a 21-year-old man, all from Toronto,  in an early morning robbery on Monday at College Heights Park off Bernick Drive. A fourth suspect remains at large.

Two victims called police around 4 am from Duckworth Plaza. They gave police a description of a getaway vehicle. They found it a short time later crashed in St Vincent Park.

The outstanding suspect is described as:

  • Male, black (18 to 20 yrs.)
  • Thin build, 6’
  • Dark hair – dreadlocks
  • Dark goatee
  • Wearing beige pants, white long sleeved shirt, and has a sling on his right arm

There were reports he may have taken a GO Train or bus to Toronto resulting in a search at Union Station.

Charges against the accused include:

  • Robbery
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5,000
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
  • Attempt Fraud Under $5,000
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance – Cannabis
  • Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

Police have not said what was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Related posts

Barrie City Council Gets Into Christmas Spirit With Changes To Overnight Parking

Barrie City Council Recognizes Firefighters, Girls Soccer and Baycats

Schreiner Rallies Green Party Troops In Barrie

Rain, Thunder Expected in Barrie Area From Hurricane Florence

Cookstown Store Clerk Outnumbered 7-1 By Distraction Thieves

‘Modest’ Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In Q4

MISSING: Markham Woman May Be In Collingwood Area

Take a book – Return a book

Thief Takes Till And Tickets In Gas Bar Break-In