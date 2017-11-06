Trio Arrested After Chase, Break and Enter

A trio facing charges after a slew of mis-steps on Sunday morning. Barrie OPP say a black pickup truck was speeding along the south 400 near Forbes Road, around 2:00 Sunday morning. Police tried to stop it, pulled back on the pursuit over safety concerns, and found the pickup abandoned in a farm field shortly afterwards. A few hours later, a break and enter call came in from a house nearby, and after extensive search of the area, police arrested three people believed to be responsible for the night’s activities. All three, two adult men and one underage woman, said to be from Sault Ste. Marie, and will have to come back to Barrie in January to answer to charges in court.