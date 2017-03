Utopia, 8195 8th line

Saturday, may 13, 2017

8am-12pm

NVCA’s hosts its 28th annual Arbour day tree sale May 13th! this year’s sale will include a variety ¬†of trees and shrubs, including white/red pine, white/Norway spruce, white cedar, nannyberry, american highbrush cranberry, staghorn sumac, red/bur oak, sycamore, poplar, and black walnut. Trees are in bundles of 10 for $20 to $30.