Transport Truck Crash South of Barrie Shuts Down 400 For Hours

No injuries after a pair of transport trucks were involved in a crash that closed the 400 south of Barrie. All north and southbound lanes were shut down from Innisfil Beach Road to Mapleview as of 4:00 Monday morning, after the OPP say one truck took out a section of centre guardrail just north of the IBR cut-off. Police add a second transport truck left the roadway and went into the southbound ditch. The repairs needed, coupled with a diesel spill requiring cleanup, brought about detours for much of the morning commute and well into the afternoon. A temporary concrete barrier needed to be installed to separate north from south, while the highway didn’t reopen until 3:00 in the afternoon. One driver is facing a charge of Dangerous Driving as a result of the collision. This messy crash comes as the OPP say it has had to deal with over 200 collisions through the morning commute.