Transitional Care Unit To Address RVH Patient Volume

A new unit at RVH is expected to address surging patient volume. It’s called a Transitional Care unit, and is made possible through provincial funding, according to RVH staff this morning. The 36-bed unit will be made available to patients who have a firm discharge date, but have to stay in the hospital for one reason or another, be it additional physiotherapy, or arranging home care. The unit is already under construction and is expected to open December 1st.