Listen Live

Train Users Never Need To Feel Alone again

Pilot Project Leads To Long Term Goal

By News

Starting tomorrow taking the GO will have a friendlier feel to it. A pilot project that was tested last summer turned out to be successful and and train users will hear about it on the morning commute. The automated announcement system will assist customers with upcoming stops and help keep them informed. Along with the automated voice there will he new digital signs to provide trip information…. That will start next month.

Related posts

World’s Highest Bridge (gulp, don’t look down)

New Rock Hour – January 29, 2017

The Perfect Wine Glass

On the Radar: VYPERS

POSITIVE THINGS THAT ARE TAKING PLACE IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW

WHERE TO SEE A WHITE RAINBOW:

Ontario’s 150th Anniversary Logo Cost $30,000

Learn to Play Guitar Like a Pro

Bypass the line at Tim Hortons