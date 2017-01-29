Train Users Never Need To Feel Alone again
Pilot Project Leads To Long Term Goal
Starting tomorrow taking the GO will have a friendlier feel to it. A pilot project that was tested last summer turned out to be successful and and train users will hear about it on the morning commute. The automated announcement system will assist customers with upcoming stops and help keep them informed. Along with the automated voice there will he new digital signs to provide trip information…. That will start next month.