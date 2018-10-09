Tragically Hip Members To Perform With Choir! Choir! Choir!

Tragically Hip guitarist Rob Baker and drummer Johnny Fay will perform the band’s material live for the first time since the death of iconic frontman Gord Downie this Thursday, October 11 at Yonge-Dundas Square. The duo will be joined by Choir! Choir! Choir! to promote Up Cannabis, which the band is heavily invested in and serve as brand ambassadors.

The event is set for 8 p.m.

Cannabis will become legal in Canada on October 17, which is also the one-year anniversary of Downie’s passing.

In July, Up Cannabis announced that it would name several strains after Tragically Hip songs. The songs that will lend their names to cannabis strains include “Grace, Too,” “Fifty-Mission Cap,” “Eldorado,” “Morning Moon,” and “The Last of the Unplucked Gems.”