Traffic Stop Leads to Search Warrant Leads To Criminal Charges

Two Suspects Facing Drug Dealing Related Charges

Two 20-somethings are looking at a few Drug Dealing charges after a traffic stop in Springwater. Police pulled the vehicle over on County Road 29 on Friday the 13th, claiming some drugs were found in the vehicle. Enough drugs to bring about a search warrant to a Barrie home, where police claim to have seized a quantity of cocaine, resin, and marihuana, along with drug paraphernalia. A 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both from Wasaga Beach, have been charged with Possession and Trafficking, among others, and will be in court in late February.

