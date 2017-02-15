Tractor Driver Accused of 15 Crimes

Police say they were able to close the book on over a dozen cases, after pulling a tractor over. Around 10:30 Friday night, officers stopped a tractor they believed was stolen, along Concession 6 in Clearview. After what the OPP calls extensive investigation, the 38-year-old Wasaga Beach man was charged in connection to 15 crimes from as far back as September. Charges include seven Break and Enter offenses, Vehicle Theft, and Mischief.